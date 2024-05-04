Bundesliga in the ticker
LIVE from 5pm: SCR Altach must face WAC
30th round in Austria's Bundesliga: SCR Altach host Wolfsberger AC. We report live (see below).
Here is the LIVETICKER:
While SCR will be aiming for a win to secure a place in the European Cup, WAC will be looking to bounce back from their 2-0 defeat to BW Linz and secure second place in their qualifying group. The Carinthians currently have a five-point lead over Altach with three games to go, and a defeat would reshuffle the cards.
Standfest: "We have everything in our own hands"
Altach coach Joachim Standfest is looking upwards, the relegation battle is not an issue for him: "We have everything in our own hands." The focus is now on second place and possible participation in the European Cup play-off: "If we win, we'll be right in the mix." Altach have only lost one game in their qualifying group, most recently drawing 2-2 away at Austria Vienna after coming back from two goals down. "We have a team with an extremely strong character," explained Standfest.
It remains to be seen who will be in goal against the Carinthians, with Tobias Schützenauer and regular goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic back in training after injuries. "We are still waiting to see how they are activated on match day. But Dejan is the least likely to play," said Standfest. The Altach coach did not see any advantage in the negative streak in which their opponents find themselves: "The season has not gone as well for the WAC as they had imagined. But if we're not ready, a bad run from our opponents won't help."
WAC want second place
The WAC have only won one game since the points split. "I expect a clear improvement on the game against Blau-Weiß Linz. It will be necessary to take something with us in order to finish second. After a small setback, uncertainty immediately sets in. We have criticized that and discussed it with the players," said coach Manfred Schmid, who has set second place as his goal.
He will have to do without the suspended Nikolas Veratschnig. Augustine Boakye has made the trip, but is more than questionable. However, Mario Leitgeb and Hendrik Bonmann were not on the bus to Vorarlberg. Both will leave the club in the summer and are no longer in the squad.
