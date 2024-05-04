LIVE from 5pm: SCR Altach must face WAC

It remains to be seen who will be in goal against the Carinthians, with Tobias Schützenauer and regular goalkeeper Dejan Stojanovic back in training after injuries. "We are still waiting to see how they are activated on match day. But Dejan is the least likely to play," said Standfest. The Altach coach did not see any advantage in the negative streak in which their opponents find themselves: "The season has not gone as well for the WAC as they had imagined. But if we're not ready, a bad run from our opponents won't help."