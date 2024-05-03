Flashed on vacation: don’t ignore the fines

Keep a cool head in the event of an accident

When traveling abroad by car, the international insurance card, the European Accident Report and high-visibility vests should also be kept to hand for all occupants. The latter makes it easier to document exactly what happened in the event of an accident. In the event of a traffic accident involving personal injury or serious damage to property, the police should always be called. "You should always insist on a copy of the police report and never sign documents that you don't understand - not even in front of the police," advises ÖAMTC club lawyer Patrick Boschitz.