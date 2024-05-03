Expert gives tips
Flashed on vacation: don’t ignore the fines
Speeding, parking fines or unpaid tolls: these are probably the most common fines that cause trouble when traveling to the Adriatic. ÖAMTC experts reveal what to do when payment demands come through.
Italian authorities have no mercy when it comes to speeding: if you are only a few km/h too fast, you will have to dig deep into your pockets. Demands for payment after entering traffic-calmed zones also regularly cause trouble after the vacation. "It is not advisable not to pay fines," warns ÖAMTC lawyer Christoph Kronsteiner.
Check that the letter is correct
The expert advises checking whether the fine is justified - i.e. whether the date and time match the travel time and the license plate number is correct. "If you have actually committed the penalty, the demand often comes years later, it should be paid as quickly as possible," says Kronsteiner. It is easier to trace fines that arrive a few weeks after the vacation. It becomes more difficult when claims are received for offenses that occurred years ago.
This mostly applies to "oops" at toll booths in Italy. The toll must be paid even if the barrier is open. There may be subsequent claims. There is a limitation period of ten years. The collection agencies commissioned take almost until the end of this period to write the payment requests. For this reason, Kronsteiner recommends contacting the Italian highway operator by e-mail if the situation at toll booths is unclear and asking for a calculation of the toll.
Caution is advised when taking bicycles with rear carriers. Bicycles may no longer exceed the maximum width of the vehicle. Two warning signs must be attached to the side of the load.
Keep a cool head in the event of an accident
When traveling abroad by car, the international insurance card, the European Accident Report and high-visibility vests should also be kept to hand for all occupants. The latter makes it easier to document exactly what happened in the event of an accident. In the event of a traffic accident involving personal injury or serious damage to property, the police should always be called. "You should always insist on a copy of the police report and never sign documents that you don't understand - not even in front of the police," advises ÖAMTC club lawyer Patrick Boschitz.
