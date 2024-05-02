Judo boss runs hot
“Everyone against us again – but I like it!”
He polarizes. Is loud. And successful! Thomas Haasmann has won the title ten times in 12 years with the Galaxy Tigers judoka. Ahead of the home match against Wels on Saturday (18, Maria Enzersdorf), he reveals why he is building a 500-square-metre spa, why the most important win of the season came off the mat and why the league motto is once again "All against one".
"Burst water pipes," moans Thomas Haasmann about the challenges at his Galaxy Fitness Club in Brunn am Gebirge, which plays all the tunes. "But everything bad has something good, we are now upgrading the spa to 500 square meters," says the 62-year-old. He wanted to quit judo years ago, but couldn't give up the emotions on the mat after all.
And there are plenty of them! "Once again, everyone is against us, but that's good for me anyway," rumbles Haasmann. For him, the fact that the final four tournament will suddenly only be contested in one round instead of two increases the chances of a random winner. "Clearly against us, even if it is argued that after the merging of the men's and women's tournaments, there would otherwise not be enough time. But this joint tournament is not a glorious idea, the men's final was always a top event."
He also interprets the reform of the legionnaires as a deliberate hurdle for his club: "We have always knocked out two calibers in the final, surprising the others. Now all the judoka have to have been in action beforehand," says Haasmann.
He is not only responsible for the sport, but also for the budget. An important, perhaps even the most important victory was achieved before the season: Allianz Kukla Galaxy Tigers is the new club name thanks to the new sponsor. "Very important for us and not to be taken for granted in times like these," he says, delighted with the commitment.
