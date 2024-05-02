33-year-old in hospital
Shots fired in Vienna: dispute was about drugs
After a man was injured by gunshots in the Rudolfsheim-Fünfhaus district of Vienna on Wednesday afternoon, the police have now released further details. The victim is a 33-year-old man. He had the murder weapon with him.
As the police reported on Thursday, the 33-year-old, together with two acquaintances aged 18 and 19, had met with three other men in Hackengasse. The meeting is said to have been about the sale or purchase of drugs.
In the course of this, an argument is said to have broken out between the two groups. The 33-year-old is believed to have drawn the firearm that he illegally possessed and carried with him.
What exactly happened next is still unclear. In any case, shots were fired and the 33-year-old collapsed, bleeding. He was hit in the neck and upper body.
Three suspects still on the run
The three as yet unknown suspects then attacked the group with punches and then fled. A manhunt has so far been unsuccessful.
The 19-year-old suffered injuries to his face as a result of the attack. He disposed of the firearm in a dustbin near the scene of the crime. The weapon has since been confiscated.
A small quantity of narcotics was seized from the 18-year-old. The victim has not yet been questioned. Further investigations are underway.
