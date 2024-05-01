SPÖ district May Day celebration
Cheers to the first of May in St. Andrä am Zicksee!
The FSG's district May Day celebration in St. Andrä am Zicksee in Burgenland is a must for many. Once again this year, around 800 visitors came to the Zicksee.
First and foremost, FSG regional chairman Erich Mauersics, who organized the May Day celebration for the 12th time, welcomed Governor Hans Peter Doskozil. In his speech, he focused on the regional political issues that the state government is currently addressing.
Architectural competition for Gols Clinic
He made people sit up and take notice when he explained that the Gols clinic was as good as on track. "The spatial planning has been completed, now we are putting the architectural competition out to tender," he explained to his supporters.
The topic of care was also part of his speech, which he sees above all as a mission. Because: "Everyone wants to see their own church tower as they get older, even if they need care. That is a mission that we are working on." The medium-term vision is to have care support points in every municipality in Burgenland. "We owe this to the next generation," said Doskozil.
In her speech, Provincial Councillor Daniela Winkler emphasized how important it is to support children from a very young age. National Councillor Maximilian Köllner asked for support in the National Council elections in the fall. "The opponent is not in our own party," he explained and asked that we stop thinking about the membership survey. "The opponent is on the far right. Let's make sure that we can defend our homeland against those who don't value democracy!"
One person who also took center stage on Wednesday was FSG regional chairman Erich Mauersics. He will be retiring soon. Mauersics thanked all participants and visitors for the successful May Day celebrations of the past years and handed over the organization to Johann Tesarek.
Hans Peter Doskozil and Maximilian Köllner thanked him for his commitment and presented him with gifts in the form of wine and vouchers from the state and district. Well then: Cheers to May 1st!
