2:6, 1:6 – Grabher still waiting for her comeback win

Seven double faults

And her fifth attempt in Wiesbaden was not crowned with the success she had hoped for either. Grabher lost her serve in the very first game against the 25-year-old German Anna Gabric. Although she managed to re-break immediately, Gabric then took four games in a row to take the first set 6:2.

Grabher took a 1:0 lead in the second set - but it was to remain her only point. The crux of the matter: At 1:1 and on her own serve, the player from Vorarlberg first fended off seven (!) break points and then missed the chance to take a 2:1 lead. After 1:13 minutes, Gabric converted her first match point to win 6:2 and 6:1. Strikingly, Grabher made seven double faults and only got 56 percent of her first serves into the court...