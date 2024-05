ÖFB star David Alaba is back on the Real bench

David Alaba is sitting on the bench - and enjoying it, just like all the red-white-red fans. Almost seven weeks before the start of the EURO in Germany, the ÖFB star was back in the thick of the soccer action for the first time since his horror injury. And in a match against his former club of all clubs! The Viennese played for Bayern's professionals for eleven years and played over 400 competitive matches for the German record champions.