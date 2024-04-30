Kickl in a multi-front battle next week

- During Kickl's time in office as Interior Minister, there is said tohave been a cell ofRussian spies in the Office for the Protection of the Constitution,which is said to have maintained active contacts with FPÖ politicians.

- Surprising investigations under pressure from the Vienna Chief Public Prosecutor's Office against former blue ministers for advertising corruption.

- A trust agreement suggests that, contrary to claims, Kickl may have been involved in the advertising agency Ideenschmiede and may have earned some money from it.

- In the Graz FPÖ, money from the city's club funding is alleged to have been diverted on a large scale and used for personal enrichment.

