15,000 at concert
Hip-hop at the end of a record-breaking season in Ischgl
Perfect piste conditions and the US band Black Eyed Peas attracted around 15,000 visitors to the slopes at the end of the ski season in Ischgl on Tuesday. The mountain railroads and tourism association are talking about a record season.
The US hip-hop artists created a party atmosphere in the snow with their danceable hip-hop sound, hit classics such as "I Gotta Feeling" and more current songs such as "Ritmo" at an altitude of 2,300 meters on the Ischgl stage.
The visitors got their money's worth: even without the former front woman Fergie, Black Eyed Peas were agile and rousing, with a powerful voice and eager to dance. For their part, the band were extremely impressed by the backdrop and would like to return.
More than 100 million euros in sales
The concert marked the end of an extremely successful season. "We are proud that we were able to offer our guests a consistently high-quality and snow-sure skiing experience in this record-breaking winter," sums up Alexander von der Thannen, Chairman of the Paznaun - Ischgl Tourism Association.
This winter, Silvrettaseilbahn AG was able to build on its best seasons. "The more than 100 million euros in revenue in the 2023/24 financial year represents the highest figure in our 60-year company history," said the two board members Markus Walser and Günther Zangerl.
