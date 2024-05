SPD ahead of AfD for the first time since summer 2023

Scholz vs. Merz

When asked whether CDU leader Friedrich Merz would be the better chancellor than Olaf Scholz (SPD), 35% of respondents answered yes, while 57% did not think so. Merz only received majority approval from the FDP (53%), the AfD (57%) and the CDU/CSU (63%). Just under a third of CDU/CSU supporters (30%) do not believe that the opposition leader would be the better head of government.