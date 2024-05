Setting fires while intoxicated: Arrest!

The police have tracked down a man from Burgenland who is allegedly responsible for a series of arsons in Lower Austria. On Sunday evening near Vösendorf and Maria Enzersdorf, the 28-year-old from the district of Neusiedl am See had set fire to a skip container filled with various cardboard boxes and garbage and standing next to a façade, a mattress in the undergrowth that was presumably being used as an emergency sleeping place, as well as newspaper in a bush and in a shopping cart.