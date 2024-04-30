What about Schierl?
Strong signal! Lustenau captain stays on board
Austria Lustenau will retain a figurehead in Matthias Maak. The 31-year-old native of Styria signed until the summer of 2025 and will therefore continue to wear the captain's armband. Regardless of which league the Vorarlberg team plays in next season. The situation is different for goalkeeper Domenik Schierl.
"I've been here for almost four years now. I feel incredibly at home at Austria. The Ländle and green and white have become my second home. I've had a really good time here so far with lots of great moments," said central defender Matthias Maak, explaining his decision to join Lustenau.
Ten players with a contract
"Maaki" has played 103 competitive matches for Austria so far. Sporting coordinator Alexander Schneider describes Maak's contract extension as a strong sign in a difficult time. This means that ten players currently have a valid contract that runs beyond the end of the season. With Maak, the currently injured Luca Meisl, Matheus Lins, Leo Mätzler and Tobias Berger, this includes five defenders. Lustenau have also signed midfielders Rafael Devisate, Pius Grabher (his contract was automatically extended) and Nico Gorzel for the rest of the season, as well as forward Namory Cisse.
What is Schierl doing?
Goalkeeper Domenik Schierl also extended his contract for another two years back in March - albeit with an exit clause in the event of relegation. In an interview with "Krone" in the spring, the goalkeeper confirmed that he would like to continue playing at Bundesliga level for the next few years. It can therefore be assumed that the keeper, who performed consistently throughout the season, will look for a new club if the "worst-case scenario" materializes.
A lot of work awaits
However, there is plenty of work waiting for the new sporting director Mirko Papaleo, who will not officially take up his post until mid-May.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.