Strong signal! Lustenau captain stays on board

What is Schierl doing?

Goalkeeper Domenik Schierl also extended his contract for another two years back in March - albeit with an exit clause in the event of relegation. In an interview with "Krone" in the spring, the goalkeeper confirmed that he would like to continue playing at Bundesliga level for the next few years. It can therefore be assumed that the keeper, who performed consistently throughout the season, will look for a new club if the "worst-case scenario" materializes.