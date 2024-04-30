Vorteilswelt
What about Schierl?

Strong signal! Lustenau captain stays on board

Nachrichten
30.04.2024 17:25

Austria Lustenau will retain a figurehead in Matthias Maak. The 31-year-old native of Styria signed until the summer of 2025 and will therefore continue to wear the captain's armband. Regardless of which league the Vorarlberg team plays in next season. The situation is different for goalkeeper Domenik Schierl.

"I've been here for almost four years now. I feel incredibly at home at Austria. The Ländle and green and white have become my second home. I've had a really good time here so far with lots of great moments," said central defender Matthias Maak, explaining his decision to join Lustenau.

Ten players with a contract
"Maaki" has played 103 competitive matches for Austria so far. Sporting coordinator Alexander Schneider describes Maak's contract extension as a strong sign in a difficult time. This means that ten players currently have a valid contract that runs beyond the end of the season. With Maak, the currently injured Luca Meisl, Matheus Lins, Leo Mätzler and Tobias Berger, this includes five defenders. Lustenau have also signed midfielders Rafael Devisate, Pius Grabher (his contract was automatically extended) and Nico Gorzel for the rest of the season, as well as forward Namory Cisse.

Domenik Schierl has a contract with Lustenau beyond the end of the season, but only for the Bundesliga. (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Domenik Schierl has a contract with Lustenau beyond the end of the season, but only for the Bundesliga.
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

What is Schierl doing?
Goalkeeper Domenik Schierl also extended his contract for another two years back in March - albeit with an exit clause in the event of relegation. In an interview with "Krone" in the spring, the goalkeeper confirmed that he would like to continue playing at Bundesliga level for the next few years. It can therefore be assumed that the keeper, who performed consistently throughout the season, will look for a new club if the "worst-case scenario" materializes.

Mirko Papaleo succeeds Alexander Schneider as Lustenau's sporting director. (Bild: Austria Lustenau)
Mirko Papaleo succeeds Alexander Schneider as Lustenau's sporting director.
(Bild: Austria Lustenau)

A lot of work awaits
However, there is plenty of work waiting for the new sporting director Mirko Papaleo, who will not officially take up his post until mid-May.

