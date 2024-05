Emerging stronger from political mud-slinging

The ÖVP should do some soul-searching - together with the proponents of "Für Innsbruck". And perhaps rely less on posters in future, do without the one or other whisperer (who got stuck somewhere politically) and instead approach the people more. The fact that the worst result of all time was achieved, including reunification, is a clear message to the electorate: with the people currently at the forefront in Innsbruck, there is no "New ÖVP".