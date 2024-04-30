Life without limits
Spears is in “serious danger” of going bankrupt
Pop singer Britney Spears is said to be squandering her huge fortune at breakneck speed and is in "serious danger" of going bankrupt. She has no concept of money, it is said, and leads a life without a (credit card) limit. One psychiatrist is even calling for a new guardianship for Spears.
As the US website "TMZ" reports, she regularly takes expensive private jet trips to exotic destinations such as French Polynesia, where she always checks into the luxurious "The Brando".
Luxury trips burn up fortunes
These trips are said to cost up to one million dollars per stay, including the cost of private jets (cost: 185,000 dollars per hour), exclusive accommodation and staff.
Allegedly, Spears also flies to Hawaii almost every month, books private jets and stays in the presidential suite of the Four Seasons resort, which adds up to another 350,000 dollars per trip. Her sons Sean Preston and Jayden James live with their father Kevin Federline in Hawaii. However, it is unclear whether Spears has any contact with them.
Upholstery still there?
Nevertheless, an acquaintance insists that Spears still has enough money on the high side: "She won't go broke. However, she should really pay more attention to how much she flies on her private jet."
He points out that Britney's collaboration with Elton John - her duet "Hold Me Closer" became a worldwide hit - generated lucrative income two years ago. And she received a 15 million dollar advance payment for her autobiography "The Woman in Me" and can still rake in hefty royalties over the next few years.
She will receive 25 percent of the net proceeds for every book sold - over 2 million copies have been sold in the USA alone to date. Above all, however, after reaching an agreement with her father and finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari, she no longer has to invest huge sums in lawyers.
"She has no concept of money. For over a decade, she had to get every purchase approved - even a pack of chewing gum."
"Family has hurt me"
The 42-year-old has just deleted her Instagram photos once again - less than a day after she viciously attacked her family.
This was preceded by the out-of-court settlement with her father Jamie, who as her former guardian received 2 million dollars for legal costs. The pop princess then complained bitterly to her 42 million followers: "My family hurt me. I didn't get justice and I never will."
US psychiatrist recommends new guardianship
It is undisputed: Her father had at least ensured that Britney's bank account grew steadily during her 13-year guardianship. Since November 12, 2021, Spears has once again had unrestricted access to her 60 million dollar fortune, which, according to an insider at "Page Six", has steadily shrunk since then: "She has no concept of money. For over a decade, she had to approve every purchase - even a pack of chewing gum."
Britney's inner circle is now in a difficult position. "They don't dare approach her with their concern that she's spending her money too quickly. Otherwise she'll have flashbacks to her guardianship."
Meanwhile, a US psychiatrist has spoken out, convinced that Spears is in desperate need - and the solution could lie in a new guardianship and treatment with medication.
Spears raked in the big bucks under her father's supervision with her albums, tours and Las Vegas appearances. But the last tour was almost six years ago. In January, the 42-year-old announced on Instagram that she "never wanted to return to the music industry" because she had too many traumatic experiences there.
