Spears is in “serious danger” of going bankrupt

US psychiatrist recommends new guardianship

It is undisputed: Her father had at least ensured that Britney's bank account grew steadily during her 13-year guardianship. Since November 12, 2021, Spears has once again had unrestricted access to her 60 million dollar fortune, which, according to an insider at "Page Six", has steadily shrunk since then: "She has no concept of money. For over a decade, she had to approve every purchase - even a pack of chewing gum."