Many questions unanswered
Fixed: Beer Party to run in National Council elections!
Now it's confirmed: the Beer Party will run in the upcoming National Council elections in the fall. Party founder Dominik Wlazny announced this at a press conference on Tuesday morning. "Yes, we are going through with it. We have come to stay," Wlazny emphasized. However, many questions - such as the budget and number of members - remain unanswered.
Wlazny had actually already announced his candidacy in mid-January, but by the deadline of April 30, the 37-year-old wanted to have already acquired 20,000 members or a budget of 1.2 million to secure his candidacy.
"Our glass is half full"
On Tuesday, however, he emphasized that he had only reached more than half of the funding target. Now that he has made the announcement, he expects further support. Wlazny emphasized: "Our glass is more than half full."
No questions allowed: Message control in short style
For the announcement, Wlazny, who has achieved a certain level of fame as band leader Marco Pogo, relied entirely on message control, as former Chancellor Sebastian Kurz once did. He addressed the viewers on the live streams directly and did not allow any media questions on the spot. After a good five minutes, the matter, which Wlazny conducted casually in a T-shirt and with dialect, was already over.
Next press appearance on May 8
It remained unclear how many members the beer party now has, what its current budget looks like, who Wlazny's fellow campaigners are and what content they are focusing on. More could be revealed in the next media tidbit from the Beer Party campaign. At a press appearance on May 8, there will be "more faces" to see and questions will be allowed.
"People are not disenchanted with politics"
Wlazny used his appearance to once again promote membership of his movement: "We hear what you discuss at the regulars' table," he said to the voters. People may be disenchanted with politics, but they are not disenchanted with politics.
"Gasping for breath" in other party headquarters
The beer party leader suspected that his candidacy would cause "gasps" at other party headquarters. Because what his party does resonates. This gives energy to face the challenges ahead. In the last three months, a reform movement has been "practically stomped out of the ground".
There have been events in almost all federal states, from which regulars' tables have developed again: "And ideas emerge from every regulars' table, which we process." This content would be incorporated while the party's structures would be expanded at the same time: "We are continuing to expand our menu."
Catch basin for protest voters
Good for Wlazny: his beer party has easily crossed the four-percent hurdle in almost all recently published polls. The left-of-center movement primarily attracts protest voters and could be an unpleasant rival for the SPÖ, Greens and KPÖ in particular.
Wlazny has already proven that he has an audience in the Hofburg election. There, the medical graduate, who was long known primarily as band leader Marco Pogo, came third with 8.3 percent of the vote, and even came second in Vienna.
