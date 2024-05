Curious! Potheads bring weed into Bavaria instead of out

Vans checked

At around 8 a.m., the officers, supported by the riot police from Würzburg, checked an Austrian van carrying two people. The police found a small amount of marijuana in the luggage of the 24-year-old German passenger and seized it.



Also on the train

A 42-year-old Czech also had a small amount of marijuana in his luggage. He had been subjected to a police check on a regional train by Passau railroad investigators at around 8.15 pm. As the man readily stated that he had brought the marijuana with him from the Czech Republic, it was seized and criminal proceedings were also initiated. The two suspects were both released on the spot after the police measures were completed.