110,000 tickets sold
Mörbisch musical “My Fair Lady” is a big hit
This year's musical at the Mörbisch Lake Festival is proving to be a real blockbuster even before the premiere. More than 110,000 tickets have already been sold.
The path that the Mörbisch Lake Festival took a few years ago in the direction of musicals is increasingly proving to be the right one. This is proven once again by the advance sales for this year's festival season on the lake stage. The "run" on tickets is huge and seems unstoppable. In the meantime, 110,000 tickets have already been sold. As with "Mamma Mia" last year, this year will not be possible without additional performances. Another one has now been fixed for July 31.
Appeal to secure tickets in good time
This naturally makes general director Alfons Haider and the two leading actors Anna Rosa Döller and Mark Seibert very happy: "Not only is the stage construction making great strides, but advance sales are also picking up. In addition, Mother's Day is just around the corner and as Mörbisch tickets make a great gift, we are expecting great demand over the next few days. That's why we've already fixed another performance date." If demand remains as high as it is now, Haider said that they will try to make another date possible in addition to the three additional shows that have been scheduled. He appeals to visitors to secure tickets in good time so that they are sure to enjoy the musical.
Great season expected
Governor and Head of Cultural Affairs Hans Peter Doskozil is also delighted with the emerging success: "It is very exciting to accompany the development of Mörbisch as the person responsible with the team around Alfons Haider. After the huge success of MAMMA MIA! last year, it is already clear that we are in for another great season in 2024."
"My Fair Lady" premieres on July 11 at Seebühne Mörbisch and runs until August 17.
