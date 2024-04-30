Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

110,000 tickets sold

Mörbisch musical “My Fair Lady” is a big hit

Nachrichten
30.04.2024 10:58

This year's musical at the Mörbisch Lake Festival is proving to be a real blockbuster even before the premiere. More than 110,000 tickets have already been sold.

comment0 Kommentare

The path that the Mörbisch Lake Festival took a few years ago in the direction of musicals is increasingly proving to be the right one. This is proven once again by the advance sales for this year's festival season on the lake stage. The "run" on tickets is huge and seems unstoppable. In the meantime, 110,000 tickets have already been sold. As with "Mamma Mia" last year, this year will not be possible without additional performances. Another one has now been fixed for July 31.

Appeal to secure tickets in good time
This naturally makes general director Alfons Haider and the two leading actors Anna Rosa Döller and Mark Seibert very happy: "Not only is the stage construction making great strides, but advance sales are also picking up. In addition, Mother's Day is just around the corner and as Mörbisch tickets make a great gift, we are expecting great demand over the next few days. That's why we've already fixed another performance date." If demand remains as high as it is now, Haider said that they will try to make another date possible in addition to the three additional shows that have been scheduled. He appeals to visitors to secure tickets in good time so that they are sure to enjoy the musical.

Great season expected
Governor and Head of Cultural Affairs Hans Peter Doskozil is also delighted with the emerging success: "It is very exciting to accompany the development of Mörbisch as the person responsible with the team around Alfons Haider. After the huge success of MAMMA MIA! last year, it is already clear that we are in for another great season in 2024."

"My Fair Lady" premieres on July 11 at Seebühne Mörbisch and runs until August 17.

Burgenland-Krone
Burgenland-Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf