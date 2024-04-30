Mörbisch musical “My Fair Lady” is a big hit

Appeal to secure tickets in good time

This naturally makes general director Alfons Haider and the two leading actors Anna Rosa Döller and Mark Seibert very happy: "Not only is the stage construction making great strides, but advance sales are also picking up. In addition, Mother's Day is just around the corner and as Mörbisch tickets make a great gift, we are expecting great demand over the next few days. That's why we've already fixed another performance date." If demand remains as high as it is now, Haider said that they will try to make another date possible in addition to the three additional shows that have been scheduled. He appeals to visitors to secure tickets in good time so that they are sure to enjoy the musical.