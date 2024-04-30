Online auction
1 euro bargain! Bank inventory to be auctioned off
In July, Sparkasse Oberösterreich begins the general renovation of its headquarters on the Promenade in Linz. Before that, some of the furnishings will be turned into cash. Tables, chairs and other items will go under the hammer. Bids can already be placed on the online platform aurena.at.
A week from Tuesday there will be a one-hour viewing appointment in the building on the Promenade in Linz, then on May 9th the virtual hammer will fall at the auction on the online platform aurena.at from 1 pm. Until then, interested parties will have time to bid there to secure a piece of the bank equipment that Sparkasse Oberösterreich is now parting with.
While the preparatory work for the start of the renovation in July is in full swing, the bank managed by Stefanie Christina Huber is also busy making space. More than 200 employees, including the Management Board, have already moved into replacement accommodation, and now it's time to turn pieces of furniture into money that would be a shame to dispose of.
18 bids have already been placed for televisions
From bar stools to files, cabinets, doctor's scrubs, wastepaper baskets and cupboards to desks with partitions and kitchens - a total of 568 items will change hands at the online auction on May 9. A simple approach was taken when valuing the items: the starting price for each item is one euro. There were already 18 bids for a television yesterday, the highest being 100 euros. The carpets labeled Arkade have more of a collector's value. This is what the Linzerie shopping center used to be called.
General refurbishment to be completed by the end of 2025
What will happen to the money raised by the auction? According to Sparkasse Oberösterreich, the proceeds will be used to implement the project. The general refurbishment of the headquarters, for which Udo Dettelbacher is responsible, should be completed by the end of 2025.
