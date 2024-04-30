1 euro bargain! Bank inventory to be auctioned off

18 bids have already been placed for televisions

From bar stools to files, cabinets, doctor's scrubs, wastepaper baskets and cupboards to desks with partitions and kitchens - a total of 568 items will change hands at the online auction on May 9. A simple approach was taken when valuing the items: the starting price for each item is one euro. There were already 18 bids for a television yesterday, the highest being 100 euros. The carpets labeled Arkade have more of a collector's value. This is what the Linzerie shopping center used to be called.