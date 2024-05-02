Ready for vacation
The hottest bikini trends of the summer
Summer is just around the corner and with it the latest bikini trends. This year, Calzedonia is celebrating women's individuality with lots of mix & match pieces that can be combined as the mood takes you.
Calzedonia's 2024 swimwear collection is a festive tribute to the individuality and style of all women who want to wear what they like. Thanks to the mix & match principle, bikini tops and bottoms can be combined with each other.
Glitz and glamor on the beach
The focus is on glamor, especially with the shiny satin models. The plain-colored pieces shimmer in the sunlight in black, Bordeaux red, sky blue or green and make the wearer the star of the beach or swimming pool.
The Light Reflections line is also a real eye-catcher. The shiny material is reminiscent of the glittering waves, especially in green. For those who prefer a classic look, the exciting models are also available in silver and brown.
Tropical dreams
The Savage Tropics line, on the other hand, is a tropical dream with a jungle print.
Anyone looking for a matching vacation look in addition to a beach outfit will also find what they are looking for at Calzedonia. The Italian brand is also launching a linen beachwear collection this year.
With casual linen pants, shorts and matching pants, you are not only always perfectly styled in the beach bar, but also always have the ideal basics for the evening with you.
The color palette reflects the colors of the summer landscape - from soft sand tones and rich palm green to bright sky blue and classic white.
