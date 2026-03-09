Second gold medal for Johannes Aigner!

"We know we can do better and just didn't bring that to the slopes today," said Aigner self-critically, despite winning silver. "Today's race wasn't easy; it took a lot of brainpower to ski. And I think I skied with a little too much brainpower. We'll step it up tomorrow. But we'd be really stupid to complain about a silver medal in our first Super-G race together," said the Lower Austrian at the finish. Aigner, who will also compete in the combined event with Sammer on Tuesday, now has a total of four Paralympic medals – three gold and one silver.