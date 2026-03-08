Double victory for Mercedes, Verstappen’s comeback

Two top teams in a league of their own

Leclerc stopped first, putting Hamilton briefly in the lead. Mercedes controlled the pace in the second half of the race. Russell and Antonelli were consistently around six seconds apart, finishing just under three seconds apart. "I love this car, I love this engine," cheered Englishman Russell over the radio after the sixth GP victory of his career. Leclerc and Hamilton, close behind, drove similar lap times to Mercedes in the finish, but the competition was already well behind the two top teams. Norris finished 51 seconds behind, Verstappen 54. All other drivers were lapped.