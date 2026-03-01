LIVE: GAK steps up against Ried

Alexander Hofleitner (7th) and Ramiz Harakate (26th) put the Styrians on the road to victory early on. Even an own goal by Lukas Graf (92nd) and a red card for Mark Grosse (93rd) could not prevent GAK's fourth win of the season, who will travel to WSG in Tyrol next Sunday for the final game of the regular season. Ried are two points behind the top six and Rapid and now need help from other teams. First, however, SVR have the Upper Austrian Cup semi-final clash against LASK in the Innviertel on Wednesday (8:30 p.m.), followed four days later by a home league game against Wiener Austria.