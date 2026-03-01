All the info here LIVE!
Ayatollah Khamenei dead: Iran threatens retaliation
In a military offensive on Saturday, Israel and the US launched a "preventive" air strike against Iran. Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the attack. Iran responded to the massive attacks with rocket fire, including on US military facilities. Read the latest developments in our live ticker here.
According to the Israeli military, the attacks during the night significantly weakened Tehran's central offensive capabilities. Meanwhile, Iran fired numerous missiles at Israel, US military bases, and their Arab allies.
New wave of attacks
In the early hours of Sunday morning, the Israeli army launched a new wave of attacks. The targets: ballistic missile launch sites and the air defense systems of its arch-enemy. The systematic bombardments are to continue "uninterrupted."
The most important facts in brief:
- Iranian leaderAyatollah Ali Khamenei was alsokilled in the "preemptive strike" by Israel and the US against Iran.
- Early in the morning, Iranian missiles were seen in the sky above Dubai . Explosions were heard in the Gulf cities of Dubai, Qatar, and Bahrain .
- According to Iranian state television, the Iranian chief of staff was also killed in one of the attacks by Israel and the US.
Read the latest events in our live ticker here:
Wildfire in the Middle East
There were also explosions and defensive measures in the Gulf states. The United Arab Emirates reported the interception of ballistic missiles and hundreds of drones. There were reports of deaths and injuries at Abu Dhabi airport, and damage was caused to the Burj Al Arab hotel and Jabal Ali port. Bahrain and Saudi Arabia were also affected. Numerous attacks on US bases were also reported.
Violations of international law
Politically, the tone continued to escalate. US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth spoke of "the deadliest and most precise air campaign in history" and declared the destruction of Iran's missile program and navy as the goal. Arab states strongly condemned the Iranian counterstrikes. Before the UN Security Council, the US and Iran accused each other of massive violations of international law and invoked the right to self-defense.
The developments are part of Operation Epic Fury, which pursues coordinated attacks on Iranian military and infrastructure targets.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
