After mega jump
Johannes Lamparter misses out on Kulm victory in final sprint
Star Nordic combined athlete Johannes Lamparter has taken a big step closer to winning the overall World Cup. At the Nordic combined ski flying premiere on Kulm near Bad Mitterndorf on Friday, the Tyrolean was narrowly beaten by Finland's Ilkka Herola (+0.1 seconds) and further extended his lead.
With two races to go, Lamparter has a 173-point lead over his closest rival, Jens Luraas Oftebro from Norway.
As a "side effect," Lamparter also secured the small compact crystal globe and has a great chance of ending the season with three globes at the final competitions in Lahti (March 6) and Oslo (March 15). The mass start classification had already gone to the triple Olympic medalist from Milan/Cortina at the end of January in Seefeld.
Lamparter confident in front of home crowd
Lamparter sailed off the ski jump with 236.5 m in style to achieve the day's longest distance, and on the cross-country track he only lost out to Herola after a sprint finish. Oftebro, who had beaten Lamparter in both individual competitions at the Olympics, had to settle for fifth place. It seems unlikely that the Norwegian will be able to make up the deficit in the overall standings.
"The second crystal globe is secured, and it's looking very, very good for the big one too. Things are going well, I'm happy," was Lamparter's satisfied summary on ORF. At the same time, he admitted that he had been in "really bad" physical shape. "Everything was geared towards the Olympics. In terms of health and energy, I'm not fully there anymore." The 2022/23 overall World Cup winner can be relatively unconcerned. "If I'm second today, and that's the worst-case scenario, then I'll gladly take it."
Lamparter and Bieler praised the ski flying premiere
The ski flying premiere in the combined event was a complete success: Lamparter emphasized that he is "100 percent" behind further competitions of this kind, echoing the sentiments of ÖSV head coach Christoph Bieler. "The entire combined field has proven that there are some very good flyers out there, which makes you want more," explained the 48-year-old.
The second-best Austrian was Lukas Greiderer in tenth place (+20.7), with the 32-year-old Tyrolean preparing for a nice end to his career. "My first (flight) will be my last. A new chapter in my life is beginning," said Greiderer. His greatest successes were an Olympic bronze medal in Beijing in 2022, team sprint World Championship gold in Oberstdorf in 2021, and two further World Championship bronze medals with the team. Thomas Rettenegger finished eleventh (+22.8) behind Greiderer. With Paul Walcher (14th/+28.8), Stefan Rettenegger (16th/+36.0), and Franz-Josef Rehrl (20th/+1:03.7), another trio finished in the top 20.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
