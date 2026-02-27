Johannes Lamparter misses out on Kulm victory in final sprint

"The second crystal globe is secured, and it's looking very, very good for the big one too. Things are going well, I'm happy," was Lamparter's satisfied summary on ORF. At the same time, he admitted that he had been in "really bad" physical shape. "Everything was geared towards the Olympics. In terms of health and energy, I'm not fully there anymore." The 2022/23 overall World Cup winner can be relatively unconcerned. "If I'm second today, and that's the worst-case scenario, then I'll gladly take it."