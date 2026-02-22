Vorteilswelt
Comeback a mistake?

Vonn’s clear message: “To all the haters out there…”

Nachrichten
22.02.2026 11:05
Lindsey Vonn addresses her critics on Instagram.
After her horrific injury in the Olympic downhill, Lindsey Vonn addressed all her critics with an emotional Instagram message. In it, the exceptional athlete lists all her achievements over the past few months and emphasizes: "It wasn't all for nothing... it was everything!" She then addresses "her haters" directly. 

"... even though it seems far away now that I'm lying in this hospital bed ..." Vonn writes in a highlight video of her performances in recent weeks and continues: "I did it. I came back. I won. I competed and achieved what most people my age with a partial knee replacement thought was impossible."

The 41-year-old says she will cherish the memories of these positive moments for the rest of her life and is extremely grateful for them: "Every moment was incredible. Every moment was worth it."

"What hurt me..."
Far more than the injury itself, she was hurt by the words of some people. "What hurt me was that people said I was selfish and should give up my place at the Olympics to someone else." 

The Insta video is ultimately also intended for all those critics, as Vonn concludes: "That's why I want to summarize my season once again for all the haters out there who don't understand what it means to earn a place, and, to put it more positively, simply reflect..."

A few days ago, Vonn successfully underwent her fifth operation following her serious crash in the Olympic downhill – however, it lasted six hours and the "pain was difficult to bear." Nevertheless, the exceptional athlete does not regret her decision. 

