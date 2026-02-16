Hollywood legend Robert Duvall (95) has died

Career marked by iconic roles

He received his first Oscar nomination as Vito Corleone's adopted son Tom Hagen in "The Godfather" (1972). Further nominations followed for "Apocalypse Now," "The Great Santini," and "The Trial." In 1984, he won the Oscar for his role as Mac Sledge in "Tender Mercies." Even in his old age, he continued to impress: in 2014, at the age of 84, he was nominated for an Oscar again for his role as a strict father in "The Judge."