Farewell to the cowboy
Hollywood legend Robert Duvall (95) has died
Hollywood mourns the loss of a legend: Robert Duvall has died at the age of 95, as reported by TMZ. The actor continued to appear on screen into his old age, captivating audiences worldwide with his presence and versatility. Now, the life of one of the most influential character actors in film history has come to an end.
Duvall leaves behind an impressive body of work: since the 1960s, he has appeared in over 130 film and TV productions. Even a few weeks before his 95th birthday, he showed himself lifting weights in a video – he always stayed fit by playing tennis, swimming, and horseback riding instead of going to traditional gyms.
Career marked by iconic roles
He received his first Oscar nomination as Vito Corleone's adopted son Tom Hagen in "The Godfather" (1972). Further nominations followed for "Apocalypse Now," "The Great Santini," and "The Trial." In 1984, he won the Oscar for his role as Mac Sledge in "Tender Mercies." Even in his old age, he continued to impress: in 2014, at the age of 84, he was nominated for an Oscar again for his role as a strict father in "The Judge."
Duvall felt a particular affinity for Western roles. In Lonesome Dove, he played Texas Ranger Augustus McCrae—his favorite role, as he himself stated in 2025. Alongside John Wayne, Diane Lane, Anjelica Huston, and Tommy Lee Jones, he also had a decisive influence on the genre.
Significantly influenced by Marlon Brando
Born in San Diego, California, in 1931, Duvall grew up in a military family and discovered his passion for acting while at university. After completing his own military service, he learned his craft at the Neighborhood Playhouse in New York and lived with Dustin Hoffman for a time. Marlon Brando, his idol, had a decisive influence on him; Duvall appeared alongside him in "The Chase," "The Godfather," and "Apocalypse Now."
In his private life, Duvall had been married to Argentine Luciana Pedraza since 2005. The two had a close partnership that was particularly important to the actor. With his death, the film world loses one of Hollywood's most versatile character actors—a man who shaped westerns, thrillers, dramas, and comedies alike and inspired generations of actors.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
