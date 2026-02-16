Cast your vote!
Who should represent Austria at the 2026 Eurovision Song Contest?
Who is your favorite for the Eurovision Song Contest? Following JJ's victory last year, the 70th ESC will take place in Vienna. But who will represent our country on the home stage? Vote now!
The ORF is looking for the perfect act for the big anniversary event in the federal capital. Twelve exceptional talents and bands have been selected from over 500 applications to compete for a ticket to the world stage on February 20 at "Vienna Calling."
You can listen to the selection here!
Vote now!
An overview of the candidates – click on the name to see their personal "Krone" portrait!
- Anna-Sophie: The Styrian singer brings a powerful pop anthemwith "Superhuman."
- Bamlak Werner: The Carinthian singer is banking on modern ethno-pop with "We Are Not Just One Thing."
- Cosmó: With "Tanzschein," he wants to turn the Wiener Stadthalle into a giant dance floor.
- David Kurt: The Viennese singer gives us goosebumps with his ballad "Pockets Full Of Snow."
- Frevd: The five-piece rock band wants to make an international impact with "Riddle."
- Julia Steen: Known from the radio, she is competing with the German pop song "Julia."
- Kayla Krystin: The Tyrolean brings real Austro-pop to the competition with "I brenn."
- Lena Schaur: With "Painted Reality," she presents modern pop from Tyrol.
- Nikotin: His song "Unsterblich" promises catchy German pop with depth.
- Philip Piller: The Viennese artist reminds us that "Das Leben Ist Kunst" (Life Is Art).
- Reverend Stomp: With "Mescalero Ranger," the group brings a very unique, distinctive sound.
- Sidrit Vokshi: He stepped in at short notice and impresses with the emotional pop ballad "Wenn Ich Rauche" (When I Smoke).
Who is your favorite? Who do you think has the best chance of representing our country with dignity at the ESC 2026 on Friday? We are eager to hear your opinion!
Note: The official ORF voting will take place on the evening of the show. Our poll shows the current mood of our readers.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
