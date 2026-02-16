Now confirmed: Verbund to reduce electricity prices from March

Existing Verbund customers are already being informed of the new price in writing. They must then expressly agree to the change and can do so starting today, Monday. Those who do so by February 28 will benefit from the lower costs as of March 1. If you agree later or still have a contract with a binding period, the new prices will apply from the first day of the following month. Existing discounts or bonuses will be billed on a pro rata basis, but any unused balances will expire with the tariff change.