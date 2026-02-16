"Austria tariff"
Now confirmed: Verbund to reduce electricity prices from March
The surge in electricity prices is over for now: as announced, Verbund AG, a major supplier, will reduce its tariff by 3.6 cents to 9.5 cents net per kilowatt hour from March. The special offer, called "V-Strom Austria," is valid for 12 months. The details are now finalized, and the "Krone" already knows them.
In January, Verbund CEO Michael Strugl announced a price reduction—not least because the government demanded more competition between energy suppliers and thus lower costs for households and businesses.
Relief is now coming
This relief is now coming. According to information from the "Krone," the offer looks like this: The usual electricity price is 12.50 cents net per kilowatt hour. Including taxes and levies, it is 15 cents. Verbund is now granting a discount of 3 cents net (3.60 cents gross). This means that the final price for "V-Strom Österreich" is only 9.5 cents net (11.40 cents gross). In addition, there is a comparatively low base price of 3.99 euros net per month (4.79 euros gross).
The new tariff is guaranteed for 12 months and is also valid for a limited period of 12 months. After that, the tariff without discount will apply again, according to the current status.
Existing Verbund customers are already being informed of the new price in writing. They must then expressly agree to the change and can do so starting today, Monday. Those who do so by February 28 will benefit from the lower costs as of March 1. If you agree later or still have a contract with a binding period, the new prices will apply from the first day of the following month. Existing discounts or bonuses will be billed on a pro rata basis, but any unused balances will expire with the tariff change.
Verbund also wants to attract new customers from other suppliers. The same conditions apply to them; when switching, they only have to take into account any binding periods with their current electricity provider.
In general, "V-Strom Österreich" is available to private households, businesses, and farmers with an annual consumption of up to 100,000 kilowatt hours.
