Orbán’s opponent makes sex blackmail public

Orbán has ruled with an iron fist with his Fidesz party since 2010. He has had a strong influence on the country's political system and controls many state institutions and a large part of the media. Magyar, himself a former Fidesz member, is considered his biggest challenger. According to political scientists, he comes from Orbán's inner circle of power, which is why he is so dangerous to him. After breaking with the government two years ago, the former lawyer made public allegations of corruption against Orbán's entourage and quickly rose to become the central figure of the opposition.