Decision made
Kern will not challenge SPÖ leader Babler
The key question in the SPÖ has been resolved—and the bombshell has failed to materialize: According to information obtained by the "Krone," former Chancellor Christian Kern has decided against running for office despite strong support from the SPÖ. He will therefore not be entering the ring against the incumbent SPÖ leader and Vice Chancellor Andreas Babler at the party conference in Vienna on March 7.
Cynics would say that Christian Kern has already matched the federal government in the speed of his decision-making: but he will not be part of it. As the "Krone" has learned, the former chancellor has decided against running despite strong support from his own party.
Rooms for a press conference in Vienna on Friday had already been secretly planned, and the concept for taking over the party was ready and waiting on the table – yet Kern decided against running on Wednesday.
Background and backers
In a conversation with the powerful Mayor of Vienna, Michael Ludwig, Kern and Carinthia's governor-elect Daniel Fellner explored the chances of success for a comeback on Tuesday. The result: in red Vienna, Kern would not be given the red carpet treatment if he ran for office – but neither would he be hindered.
In general, it was not only the SPÖ state leaders from Lower Austria, Carinthia, Salzburg, and Styria, but also a whole host of red ex-chancellors who encouraged and supported Kern. In the end, however, none of them were able to convince him.
In the end, the risk of actually winning the vote without the active support of the powerful Vienna SPÖ was too great for the former chancellor and now entrepreneur.
Kern's statement in full
Like so many of us, I have often asked myself in recent months what kind of world our children and future generations will live in. The successful model of the Second Republic is coming to an end. Uncertainty has become the dominant feeling among the population.
For the first time in my lifetime, I am concerned that economic decline and growing social conflicts are our new reality. And above all, that our country is also sinking more and more into Trump-style politics. With significant consequences for the prosperity and freedom of the majority of Austrians. People want positive change and competent answers to the economic, geopolitical, and socio-political challenges that the political center is currently only providing to a limited extent.
It is the SPÖ's task to counter the narrative of doom and gloom and develop alternatives to the destructive forces. This has only been partially successful recently. Surveys and feedback from parts of our country show this. Given this mood, it is hardly surprising that a leadership debate has developed within the party and that some have sought alternatives.
Many discussions have taken place in recent days. My conclusion is that the best option is to constructively support the work of the federal government. The government team is competent, and the fact that inflation and the economic climate throughout Europe are on the road to recovery is an opportunity.
The SPÖ still has the task of developing a shared vision for the future. It is important to consistently improve living conditions for the people in our country in the long term. Organizing majorities at party conferences is probably not a big deal, but winning over the majority of the population is much more difficult. The SPÖ will not be able to avoid this if it wants to remain a politically relevant force.
I have had no contact with journalists since the leadership debate began. Nevertheless, the media was full of reports about my (alleged) motives and plans. Conversations that were deliberately leaked to the press hours after we parted ways reminded me of the 2017 election campaign and the period that followed. I saw these indiscretions as confirmation of my fears.
I have no interest in continuing the leadership debate in the SPÖ and will not be standing as a candidate at the party conference.
