Kern will not challenge SPÖ leader Babler

Like so many of us, I have often asked myself in recent months what kind of world our children and future generations will live in. The successful model of the Second Republic is coming to an end. Uncertainty has become the dominant feeling among the population.

For the first time in my lifetime, I am concerned that economic decline and growing social conflicts are our new reality. And above all, that our country is also sinking more and more into Trump-style politics. With significant consequences for the prosperity and freedom of the majority of Austrians. People want positive change and competent answers to the economic, geopolitical, and socio-political challenges that the political center is currently only providing to a limited extent.

It is the SPÖ's task to counter the narrative of doom and gloom and develop alternatives to the destructive forces. This has only been partially successful recently. Surveys and feedback from parts of our country show this. Given this mood, it is hardly surprising that a leadership debate has developed within the party and that some have sought alternatives.

Many discussions have taken place in recent days. My conclusion is that the best option is to constructively support the work of the federal government. The government team is competent, and the fact that inflation and the economic climate throughout Europe are on the road to recovery is an opportunity.

The SPÖ still has the task of developing a shared vision for the future. It is important to consistently improve living conditions for the people in our country in the long term. Organizing majorities at party conferences is probably not a big deal, but winning over the majority of the population is much more difficult. The SPÖ will not be able to avoid this if it wants to remain a politically relevant force.

I have had no contact with journalists since the leadership debate began. Nevertheless, the media was full of reports about my (alleged) motives and plans. Conversations that were deliberately leaked to the press hours after we parted ways reminded me of the 2017 election campaign and the period that followed. I saw these indiscretions as confirmation of my fears.

I have no interest in continuing the leadership debate in the SPÖ and will not be standing as a candidate at the party conference.