LIVE: It’s starting! Who will make the first mark?

Franjo von Allmen has made history: the 24-year-old, who had already triumphed in the downhill and team combined events, raced to Switzerland's first Olympic victory in the men's super-G on Wednesday! The Austrians came away empty-handed in their favorite discipline of the current ski season.
Behind Von Allmen, American Ryan Cochran-Siegle (+0.13 seconds) took silver, while bronze went to Swiss superstar Marco Odermatt (+0.28).
"The run was far too cautious"
On a soft slope that deteriorated significantly after just a few racers, Raphael Haaser (+0.57) was the best Austrian, finishing in fifth place. "The run was far too cautious," Haaser said self-critically.
Vincent Kriechmayr (+0.78), who was last in the top group with start number 15, had almost no chance. "That annoys me," said the ÖSV star, not looking for excuses. Odermatt emphasized, however, that "the front numbers were certainly not a disadvantage today."
Only Sailer and Killy managed that
With two Olympic gold medals, Von Allmen was already the most successful Swiss skier in history before the race, ahead of legends such as Bernhard Russi, Pirimin Zurbriggen, and Odermatt. On Wednesday, the likeable muscleman impressively followed up with another daring feat, securing his third victory in Bormio.
Here are the final results:
The speed specialist is only the third skier to win three gold medals at the same Winter Games – previously, only Toni Sailer in 1956 and Jean-Claude Killy in 1968 had achieved this feat. What a guy – and now, at the very latest, the biggest skiing superstar of the Olympic Games!
