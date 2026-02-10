Notorious US unit
ICE agents in Vienna: what they can and cannot do
Many people are unaware that American agents from ICE, an agency notorious for its often brutal and even deadly operations, are also active in our country. Under the motto "Crime doesn't stop at our borders," the US unit maintains a branch office at a prestigious address in the heart of Vienna. The "Krone" newspaper inquired about this.
The abbreviation ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) is currently dividing America. Highly controversial for its often borderline operations, the US immigration authority, on behalf of the White House and the Department of Homeland Security, combats illegal immigration in metropolitan areas in paramilitary uniforms – but two Americans were shot dead in Minneapolis.
Nationwide anger, protest anthem by Bruce Springsteen
This led to angry demonstrations across the country. Music superstar "The Boss" even rewrote one of his most famous anthems about ICE. But the notorious unit is not only active overseas, but also abroad.
Under the motto "Crime doesn't stop at our borders," 90 field offices are operated in 50 countries. Among them is Vienna. There, the agency is located in the US consulate of the embassy, which is responsible for visas and passports, at a prestigious address in the heart of the city.
Arms smuggling and human trafficking
But what are the US agents doing on our territory? They are part of the Homeland Security Investigation (HSI) department. Their remit covers cross-border crime such as human trafficking, arms smuggling, cybercrime, and financial crimes. The Vienna branch office deals extensively with deportations and immigration cases from Austria to the United States.
Two employees of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency are accredited as deputy attachés in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations.
Officially, US agents are not allowed to make arrests
And what is the notorious US unit in Austria allowed to do? Under the rule of law, the officials cannot act independently. This means that arrests or investigations without the involvement of the local security authorities are prohibited. Officially, at least. In everyday practice, the agents in Vienna are so-called liaison officers and are in close contact with the Austrian police and judiciary.
In response to an inquiry from "Krone," the Foreign Office confirmed: "Two employees of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency are accredited as deputy attachés in accordance with the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."
