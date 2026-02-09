ÖSV Eagles disappoint ++ Embacher best in 7th place

"I messed up in the first round, that really bugs me!"

Some of the favorites, including defending champion Ryoyu Kobayashi (8th) and world champion Marius Lindvik (12th), stumbled on the small hill in Fleimstal, as did the Austrians. World Cup dominator Domen Prevc from Slovenia finished sixth, 0.6 points ahead of Embacher. The Tyrolean improved significantly after a botched landing and 19th place after the first round. "I messed up in the first round, that really bugs me. Maybe I wanted too much, I wanted to squeeze every meter out of it, but unfortunately that backfired," said Embacher, who was 4.8 points short of the podium. The 20-year-old Olympic debutant's joy at his successful final jump was limited. "The frustration outweighs everything else. It's all about the top three places."