Frustration in the normal competition
ÖSV Eagles disappoint ++ Embacher best in 7th place
The Austrians, who are used to success, came away empty-handed in the Olympic normal hill competition, which was marked by surprises! Stephan Embacher was the best red-white-red ski jumper on Monday in Predazzo, finishing only in seventh place...
Gold went to Germany's Philipp Raimund, who is still without a World Cup victory, who won by 3.4 points ahead of Poland's sensation Kacper Tomasiak. Bronze went to Japan's Ren Nikaido and Switzerland's Gregor Deschwanden, who were tied on 8.1 points.
"I messed up in the first round, that really bugs me!"
Some of the favorites, including defending champion Ryoyu Kobayashi (8th) and world champion Marius Lindvik (12th), stumbled on the small hill in Fleimstal, as did the Austrians. World Cup dominator Domen Prevc from Slovenia finished sixth, 0.6 points ahead of Embacher. The Tyrolean improved significantly after a botched landing and 19th place after the first round. "I messed up in the first round, that really bugs me. Maybe I wanted too much, I wanted to squeeze every meter out of it, but unfortunately that backfired," said Embacher, who was 4.8 points short of the podium. The 20-year-old Olympic debutant's joy at his successful final jump was limited. "The frustration outweighs everything else. It's all about the top three places."
The result:
Hörl and Tschofenig falter, Kraft disappoints
The second-best Austrian was Hörl in eleventh place, who only made up two places in the final after a less than optimal first jump. "No one cares about eleventh place, only first, second, and third count. But we still have a few chances, we're not giving up," said Hörl. Daniel Tschofenig, who was only eleventh after the first round, slipped back to 15th place in the final. "I had to take a big risk in the second round, but it didn't work out. It wasn't good, you have to be honest about that," said Tschofenig.
Former world champion Kraft, winner of the only normal hill World Cup of the season, finished only 27th after two poor jumps. "It was a tough day. I made some small mistakes, nothing major, but you can't afford to make those. Somehow it just wasn't meant to be, it just didn't work out," said Kraft, describing the hill as strange.
