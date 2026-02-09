Dirt and defects
Train passengers: “Conditions are unbearable!”
Persistent delays and technical problems are causing great discontent among passengers on the Graz-Köflach Railway. The GKB cites weather-related difficulties and says it is working hard to find solutions. Rumors of frequent cancellations are true to a certain extent.
"It's unbearable," says a group of Graz-Köflach Railway (GKB) passengers, describing their plight. "Today we waited at Schwanberg station in minus 16 degrees. The departure for Graz was scheduled for 6:35 a.m., but the train didn't arrive until 7:20 a.m. But at least yesterday the connection was canceled altogether."
Since the beginning of the year, complaints about the West Styrian transport company have been mounting again. Delayed trains, broken display boards, defective doors, and dirty carriages are described by many commuters as a daily test of their nerves. "I have already expressed my frustration to those responsible on several occasions. Every time, they promise that things will improve soon – but nothing happens," writes a "Krone" reader.
For daily commuters to Graz, the situation now also has professional consequences: "My employer's understanding for the regular delays is dwindling – in the end, it's the passengers who suffer."
The number of disruptions has decreased noticeably overall. And this despite the fact that we have been offering around 40 percent more train connections than before since December 14.
Ernst Suppan, GKB
Expansion of cleaning capacities
GKB is once again trying to limit the damage. "We apologize to everyone affected for the inconvenience," explains spokesman Ernst Suppan. "We are working hard to fix the door malfunctions. These problems are currently occurring more frequently, presumably due to weather conditions." More flexible maintenance intervals are already being planned, and an expansion of cleaning capacities has been commissioned.
Suppan also comments on rumors that a large number of senior staff have resigned in view of the ongoing difficulties: "Staff turnover in the mobility sector is significantly higher today than it was a few years ago. The departure of a highly qualified senior manager is, of course, a loss for GKB." The employee in question, who had been with the company for 27 years, had accepted an "alternative job offer for professional development."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.