Dirt and defects

Train passengers: “Conditions are unbearable!”

Nachrichten
09.02.2026 07:00
Delays, dilapidated doors, dirty carriages: those responsible point to weather-related ...
Delays, dilapidated doors, dirty carriages: those responsible point to weather-related difficulties and promise improvements.(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Clemens Stadler, Evelyn Feiertag)
Porträt von Barbara Winkler
Von Barbara Winkler

Persistent delays and technical problems are causing great discontent among passengers on the Graz-Köflach Railway. The GKB cites weather-related difficulties and says it is working hard to find solutions. Rumors of frequent cancellations are true to a certain extent.

"It's unbearable," says a group of Graz-Köflach Railway (GKB) passengers, describing their plight. "Today we waited at Schwanberg station in minus 16 degrees. The departure for Graz was scheduled for 6:35 a.m., but the train didn't arrive until 7:20 a.m. But at least yesterday the connection was canceled altogether."

Since the beginning of the year, complaints about the West Styrian transport company have been mounting again. Delayed trains, broken display boards, defective doors, and dirty carriages are described by many commuters as a daily test of their nerves. "I have already expressed my frustration to those responsible on several occasions. Every time, they promise that things will improve soon – but nothing happens," writes a "Krone" reader.

What not everyone knows is that long-distance traffic on the Koralmbahn railway takes priority ...
What not everyone knows is that long-distance traffic on the Koralmbahn railway takes priority over GKB's suburban rail traffic. This means that the reasons for disruptions are often not the responsibility of GKB.(Bild: Christian Jauschowetz)

For daily commuters to Graz, the situation now also has professional consequences: "My employer's understanding for the regular delays is dwindling – in the end, it's the passengers who suffer."

Zitat Icon

The number of disruptions has decreased noticeably overall. And this despite the fact that we have been offering around 40 percent more train connections than before since December 14.

Ernst Suppan, GKB

Expansion of cleaning capacities
GKB is once again trying to limit the damage. "We apologize to everyone affected for the inconvenience," explains spokesman Ernst Suppan. "We are working hard to fix the door malfunctions. These problems are currently occurring more frequently, presumably due to weather conditions." More flexible maintenance intervals are already being planned, and an expansion of cleaning capacities has been commissioned.

Suppan also comments on rumors that a large number of senior staff have resigned in view of the ongoing difficulties: "Staff turnover in the mobility sector is significantly higher today than it was a few years ago. The departure of a highly qualified senior manager is, of course, a loss for GKB." The employee in question, who had been with the company for 27 years, had accepted an "alternative job offer for professional development."

