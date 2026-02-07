Thousands could now reclaim ORF fees

According to the lawyer, double payment was unjustified

However, many Austrians are being asked to pay twice. Namely, those who are registered at the same address for private and professional purposes. "These include self-employed people and entrepreneurs, freelancers such as doctors, lawyers, tax consultants, civil engineers, but also farmers and one-person businesses," says Graz-based lawyer Andreas Kaufmann, president of the European Consumer Protection Association (EKV). This also applies in his case. Kaufmann considered the prescription to be inadmissible and lodged a complaint with the contribution service. The latter has now recognized via a decision that the double payment was inadmissible!