Landmark decision
Thousands could now reclaim ORF fees
Austrians who also work at their registered address have had to pay double ORF fees until now. A lawyer who was affected himself has now secured a refund. A landmark decision for thousands of viewers?
ORF fees are a recurring topic of debate. On January 1, 2024, the new contribution law came into force, requiring every Austrian—with a few exceptions, of course—to pay €15.30 per month. In addition, there is an individual state tax. If you live in Styria, for example, this means a monthly cost of €20 per household, regardless of the number of devices.
This mainly affects one-person companies, the self-employed, and freelancers. Anyone who lives and works at the same address should definitely check.
Anwalt Andreas Kaufmann
Bild: Wulf Scherbichler
According to the lawyer, double payment was unjustified
However, many Austrians are being asked to pay twice. Namely, those who are registered at the same address for private and professional purposes. "These include self-employed people and entrepreneurs, freelancers such as doctors, lawyers, tax consultants, civil engineers, but also farmers and one-person businesses," says Graz-based lawyer Andreas Kaufmann, president of the European Consumer Protection Association (EKV). This also applies in his case. Kaufmann considered the prescription to be inadmissible and lodged a complaint with the contribution service. The latter has now recognized via a decision that the double payment was inadmissible!
It is completely clear to the lawyer that thousands of people must be affected and can reclaim fees paid since January 1, 2024. Anyone who does not want to pay twice in the future must submit an application in the form of a formally correct letter. This is a difficult undertaking for the layman.
To support those affected, Andreas Kaufmann is now taking matters into his own hands with the EKV: "We prepare standardized application and refund forms for a small fee." These will be available shortly at www.ekv-europe.com.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
