In an interview with the Krone newspaper
Chancellor Stocker: “Yes, I was a guest patient”
Chancellor Christian Stocker, a native of Lower Austria, underwent surgery in Vienna, "but did not receive preferential treatment." In an interview with "Krone," the ÖVP leader explains why he believes asylum seekers should only receive limited medical care. And despite the controversy, he does not see the government as being in jeopardy.
There has been rumbling within the government since the beginning of the year—the mood has been particularly bad since Chancellor Christian Stocker announced a referendum on extending military service. As reported, he opened Pandora's box with this move, and the SPÖ now also wants to put inheritance and wealth taxes to a vote. In an interview with "Krone," however, Stocker denies that there is a crisis in the coalition.
Tensions and differing opinions within a government are not only normal, but even rather harmless by international standards. "We have discussions every day. I don't believe that this poses any threat to the coalition." If you look around internationally, you will see much more heated disputes within other governments. "Differing opinions are not a misfortune," but rather an expression of different parties – what matters is "the result you come to. Everyone has made their points and, overall, Austria has won," says the head of government, who is surprisingly conciliatory.
SPÖ problems do not weigh on the coalition
Stocker is also relaxed about the internal party turmoil among coalition partner SPÖ. Whether there will be an opponent for SPÖ leader and Vice-Chancellor Andreas Babler is a decision for the Social Democrats and, in his view, has no impact on the work of the government. It could get exciting if Babler loses the party chairmanship—will there be a change in the vice chancellor position? Stocker does not see this as an issue. He does not expect anything to change in the current constellation.
In terms of content, the ÖVP remains on its hard line on asylum. The party leader wants to follow the German model of limited medical care for asylum seekers. The likelihood that he will be able to push this through in government is low. The SPÖ is clearly opposed to this proposal. For Stocker, it is "a question of fairness and justice," according to the Federal Chancellor: "It arose for me from the issue of guest patients." It is strange, he says, when someone who pays into the system does not receive a benefit because they cross the border between two federal states, while someone who has not paid a single day immediately receives all benefits.
Stocker said he knew that there was no agreement within the government on this issue, as was the case with compulsory military service. But some things had changed since the government negotiations. "And I do believe that we should also take changes in the world into account."
"I was not given preferential treatment as a patient."
The 65-year-old chancellor underwent back surgery last year and was himself a patient in Vienna, even though he is from Lower Austria. "Yes, I was a guest patient. But I was not given preferential treatment." The procedure was urgent, Stocker emphasizes.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
