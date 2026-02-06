Chancellor Stocker: “Yes, I was a guest patient”

In terms of content, the ÖVP remains on its hard line on asylum. The party leader wants to follow the German model of limited medical care for asylum seekers. The likelihood that he will be able to push this through in government is low. The SPÖ is clearly opposed to this proposal. For Stocker, it is "a question of fairness and justice," according to the Federal Chancellor: "It arose for me from the issue of guest patients." It is strange, he says, when someone who pays into the system does not receive a benefit because they cross the border between two federal states, while someone who has not paid a single day immediately receives all benefits.