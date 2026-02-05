ÖSV doctor provides update
Pain! How Hemetsberger is doing after his fall
Daniel Hemetsberger is experiencing pain in his face and right knee after his serious fall during the second training run, but he did not need to go to the hospital. This was announced by team doctor Dr. Lukas Negrin on Thursday evening. As things stand today, the 34-year-old Upper Austrian will be able to start in the Olympic downhill on Saturday (11:30 a.m.).
"Due to the violent impact, he is feeling some pain in certain parts of his musculoskeletal system. He is now receiving physiotherapy and needs a little rest. But as things stand today, there is no reason why he shouldn't start on Saturday," said Dr. Negrin at the press conference, giving an initial update on his injuries.
"Hemme is a bull"
According to Vincent Kriechmayr, this fall will not throw his close compatriot off track. "Hemme is a bull. Everyone knows that he is in good shape and will come back strong."
What happened?
Hemetsberger levered it out with an early inside position, twisted, touched a gate pole, lost his helmet and then crashed into the safety fence. However, the Upper Austrian was lucky in his misfortune and was able to finish the race himself.
"It shouldn't be anything serious," he said at the finish line, giving the all-clear himself, but of course he wanted to wait for the results of the examinations.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
