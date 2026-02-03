Not even there yet – and still a big topic!

However, Schwarz deliberately decided against it. On the one hand, it would have been "only" about training, as Schwarz was never in contention for Saturday's race anyway. On the other hand, there is a slope inspection before the Super-G, where "Blacky" can get used to the conditions on site. And last but not least, according to Pfeifer, it might now be a "stroke of luck." "Let's see what training is possible here in Bormio given the weather – in Saalbach, he can now complete his sessions in peace and then travel to Bormio full of energy."