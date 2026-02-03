Marco Schwarz:
Not even there yet – and still a big topic!
The Austrian Ski Federation (ÖSV) and head coach Marko Pfeifer admit to a mistake in terms of regulations, but deliberately decided against making an exception for Marco Schwarz. Instead, "Blacky" is now skipping a week of Olympic hustle and bustle and training at home. A disadvantage – or a stroke of luck? A column by "Krone" editor Philipp Scheichl.
The "Krone" reports from Bormio
Saalbach instead of Bormio, Super-G sessions instead of Olympic downhill training – Marco Schwarz is still the big absentee at the Winter Games, which officially start on Friday, and contrary to initial plans, is not expected in Italy until Saturday. And yet he is still a big topic of conversation in Bormio. This is because the local association was unaware of a regulation stating that Schwarz would have had to compete in at least one downhill race in the past two years in order to be admitted to the Olympic training sessions on the "Stelvio." "We didn't have it on our radar in a sense," admitted head coach Marko Pfeifer.
Mistakes that really shouldn't happen – everyone in the domestic camp agrees on that. This has created an unnecessary and, above all, avoidable problem ahead of the start of the 25th Winter Games. Although, according to Ski Austria, there would have been a loophole, as it would have been possible to apply for an exemption from the FIS. A similar exemption was granted to Matthias Mayer for the giant slalom at the 2014 Olympic Games in Sochi.
However, Schwarz deliberately decided against it. On the one hand, it would have been "only" about training, as Schwarz was never in contention for Saturday's race anyway. On the other hand, there is a slope inspection before the Super-G, where "Blacky" can get used to the conditions on site. And last but not least, according to Pfeifer, it might now be a "stroke of luck." "Let's see what training is possible here in Bormio given the weather – in Saalbach, he can now complete his sessions in peace and then travel to Bormio full of energy."
After training sessions in Bad Kleinkirchheim over the weekend, Schwarz trained in Saalbach on Monday and Tuesday, and will do a giant slalom session on Wednesday. He will then take a two-day break. His first of four Olympic starts is scheduled for February 9 in the team combined, followed by the Super-G, giant slalom, and finally the slalom.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.