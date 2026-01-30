Chancellor announces referendum in speech

No longer an island of bliss

The chancellor wants a "turning point"—not only for the Alpine republic, which is recovering very slowly from the longest recession of the postwar period, but above all for his party, which is struggling in the polls. According to the latest polls, the party now only has the support of 20 percent of Austrians, far behind Kickl's FPÖ, which has established itself at the top of the polls with 36 percent.