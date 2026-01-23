87-year-old woman suffocates
Killer leaves creepy message in Vienna nursing home
A murder that gives you goosebumps! The killer of an 87-year-old woman in a luxury retirement home in Vienna's upscale Döbling district left a mysterious creepy message on the body. The pensioner was suffocated in her room, with a piece of jewelry stuffed down her throat. Now homicide detectives are searching for the last visitor...
The shock at the Park Residenz Döbling is still deep.As reported, the 87-year-old resident is the third death in a mysterious series at the luxury residence, where the smallest apartment (30 square meters) with care costs upwards of 2,000 euros.
While the two other deaths seven years ago are no longer being investigated, despite accusations from relatives, the homicide squad of the Vienna State Criminal Investigation Office has been searching for a killer since Wednesday evening. Since the body showed no external signs of violence when it was found by nurses in broad daylight, the violent crime was almost overlooked.
No external signs of violence, murder almost overlooked
But the attentive investigators ordered an autopsy. And after the forensic examination, it was clear: the 87-year-old had been brutally suffocated. A piece of jewelry – a ring – had also been stuffed into the elderly lady's throat. Possibly as a sinister message: "Choke on your money," as one insider put it.
This detail would suggest a highly personal motive. In fact, the family and relatives of the murdered pensioner are now being closely scrutinized. However, it is also possible that the perpetrator was a sadist who was after the valuables.
Security in front of the residence, checks
Until now, there was only a bored doorman at the reception desk, so strangers could enter the home without any problems. Only since the shocking discovery has private security been stationed in front of the luxury residence and visitors are being thoroughly checked.
Investigators are cautiously optimistic that the murder mystery will soon be solved. The investigations are continuing at full speed.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.