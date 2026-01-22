Sturm without a real chance at Feyenoord Rotterdam

Austria's champions had four points from six games before kick-off. It was clear after less than five minutes that they would not be adding to their points tally. Hadj Moussa, who played for Algeria against the Austrian national team in the summer, took a corner to the center, and Watanabe was left unmarked to head home. It was a terrible start for Ingolitsch, who had included U17 World Cup runner-up Luca Weinhandl in his starting lineup. The midfielder made his debut for Sturm's pros and, at 17 years and 11 days, became the youngest Austrian ever to play in the Europa League.