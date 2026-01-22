Europa League exit confirmed
Sturm without a real chance at Feyenoord Rotterdam
On Thursday, Sturm Graz squandered its last chance to qualify for the playoffs in the Europa League. The Styrians lost 3-0 to Feyenoord in Rotterdam in the debut of their new coach Fabio Ingolitsch, with goals from Tsuyoshi Watanabe (5th minute), Anis Hadj Moussa (68th minute), and Goncalo Borges (89th minute).
With one round remaining in the league phase, it is now clear that Sturm can no longer reach the top 24 and that the last match against Brann Bergen in a week's time is only of statistical value.
Austria's champions had four points from six games before kick-off. It was clear after less than five minutes that they would not be adding to their points tally. Hadj Moussa, who played for Algeria against the Austrian national team in the summer, took a corner to the center, and Watanabe was left unmarked to head home. It was a terrible start for Ingolitsch, who had included U17 World Cup runner-up Luca Weinhandl in his starting lineup. The midfielder made his debut for Sturm's pros and, at 17 years and 11 days, became the youngest Austrian ever to play in the Europa League.
The early goal was followed by a long period of hard work and jostling, interrupted by very few highlights. In the 15th minute, Seedy Jatta appeared in front of goal after a fine pass from Otar Kiteishvili, but with a defender closing in, he lobbed the ball over Feyenoord goalkeeper Timon Wellenreuther and wide of the goal.
A lot of fighting and struggling on both sides
Rotterdam, playing without the long-term injured Gernot Trauner, had everything under control, but only became dangerous again shortly before half-time. After a cross from Hadj Moussa, Ayase Ueda headed wide from close range (43'). After the break, the 40,000 fans saw more of the same – lots of tackles, but few moments of brilliance and few chances in the penalty area.
The game was decided in the 68th minute. First, Kiteishvili fired a sharp volley towards the Feyenoord goal, but Wellenreuther was on hand to save. In response, the ball landed in the box at the feet of Hadj Moussa, and the winger scored with a shot into the near corner. That broke Sturm's resistance and ended Feyenoord's losing streak – the Dutch side had suffered four defeats and two draws in their previous six competitive games. Borges put the icing on the cake with a counterattack.
Feyenoord – SK Sturm Graz 3-0 (1-0)
Rotterdam, De Kuip Stadium, referee Meler (TUR)
Goals:
1-0 (5') Watanabe
2:0 (68.) Hadj Moussa
3–0 (89') Borges
Feyenoord: Wellenreuther – Lotomba, Ahmedhodzic, Watanabe, Bos (62. Plug) – Valente, Steijn (79. Larin), Hwang (79. Targhalline) – Hadj Moussa (72. Sauer), Ueda (62. Van Persie), Borges
Sturm: Chudjakow – Malic (80. Mitchell), Aiwu, Oermann, Karic – Horvat (80. Hödl), Gorenc Stankovic, Weinhandl (74. Rozga), Kiteishvili – Jatta (58. Kayombo), Malone (80. Beganovic)
Yellow cards: Hwang , Hadj Moussa and Malic
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.