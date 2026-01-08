In his adopted home of Kenya
Fairytale prince Eberhartinger becomes a father again at 75
It has been quiet lately around cult musician and star entertainer Klaus Eberhartinger—and there is a sweet reason for that. With his late fatherhood, he finds himself in an honorable circle. Because even greats like Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Bernie Ecclestone became fathers again at an advanced age.
It's been a while since the public favorite and EAV star Klaus Eberhartinger has been seen in this country. But there are reasons for that: first, he retired from the big stage, and second, he became a father again at his home in Kenya. That was last year.
Second child
All his friends are happy for the late-blooming father, who lives there with his family. He recently revealed the following about his Kenyan wife on Vera Russwurm's TV show: "I always say that we didn't look for each other, but we found each other. We fit together really well! When we're not together, we feel like something is missing!" And now even more so, because the couple also has a six-year-old daughter. "A gift!"
... was also a cult figure for his brilliant bandmate Thomas Spitzer. He became a father to a son in 2019 at the age of 65. So there's certainly no sign of "retirement" for these two gentlemen...
He became a father again at 89...
This puts them in an elite circle. The list of late fathers in celebrity circles is quite long. Actor Robert De Niro became a father again at the age of 79 (for the seventh time!). His colleagues Anthony Quinn (at 81) and Al Pacino (who had a child at 83) are in no way inferior. The undisputed leader in this ranking is probably former Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone. He had a son with his wife Fabiana in 2020. The Brit was already 89 years old at the time.
