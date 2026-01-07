Johannes Hoff Thorup
Rapid: New head coach is here, Kulovits gone
He entered the media room at the Allianz Stadium in Hütteldorf just before ten o'clock: Rapid's new coach is here! Johannes Hoff-Thorup was officially introduced on Wednesday morning. At the same time, it was announced that Stefan Kulovits would no longer be part of the team.
Kulovits, "a highly loyal person" according to sporting director Markus Katzer, expressed his wish to no longer be part of the coaching team after intensive discussions. Daniel Schepper is also no longer active as assistant coach. Head coach Hoff Thorup is bringing an assistant with him, while Jürgen Macho remains goalkeeping coach.
"I'm happy to be here"
Hoff Thorup then started his presentation with the words "Welcome! I'm happy to be here." These were the only words he spoke in German. "The rest will be in English," he said. He understands German well and will soon be speaking German himself more often. The 36-year-old explained that he has "a really, really good feeling" at Rapid: "The club's project is more important than the name. It's about the people here at the club. It's really exciting and I can't wait to get started."
"Lots of chances, lots of goals"
Ball possession, good positional play, creating chances - these are the headlines regarding the playing philosophy that he stands for as a coach, but which the club also stands for. "There are a lot of details behind it," says Hoff Thorup. His job is to work these out: "But basically I want to coach a team that creates lots of chances and scores lots of goals." The players he works with in Hütteldorf certainly have the potential to get to grips with this philosophy.
Hoff Thorup is the first Scandinavian to hold this position at SK Rapid in the club's long history. The Dane was already involved as a youth coach in his home country from 2012 and started his career as an assistant coach at FC Nordjælland in the summer of 2021. After one and a half seasons, he took over as head coach at the first division club based near the capital Copenhagen from Fleming Pedersen, who was promoted to technical director. Nordjælland finished as runners-up and made it to the Conference League group stage the following season.
The now 36-year-old moved from Nordjælland and took over Norwich City in the English Championship. They parted ways after 47 competitive matches in April 2025.
