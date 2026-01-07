Rapid: New head coach is here, Kulovits gone

"I'm happy to be here"

Hoff Thorup then started his presentation with the words "Welcome! I'm happy to be here." These were the only words he spoke in German. "The rest will be in English," he said. He understands German well and will soon be speaking German himself more often. The 36-year-old explained that he has "a really, really good feeling" at Rapid: "The club's project is more important than the name. It's about the people here at the club. It's really exciting and I can't wait to get started."