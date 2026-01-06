Inflation too high: Austrians are running out of patience

Health is the biggest wish for 2026

Despite the tense mood, the personal wishes for 2026 are dominated by more fundamental hopes. In an open question, just under a quarter of respondents named health for themselves and their family as their most important wish. 17% hope for an improvement in their personal life situation. Twelve percent each want academic or professional success and an end to inflation. Nine percent would like to go on vacation, and the same number hope for an end to the wars.