50 seconds of “stupid fun” and a merciful club

Contract seals the "mercy"

At least there was some positive news in the afternoon: "The person responsible has contacted me," reported the groundsman. A young lad, barely a month in possession of his driver's license, had the "stupid idea", as he himself admitted. He had drifted across the pitch for 50 seconds, making wide arcs that dug deep into the ground. "He promised to make up for the damage. That's the end of the matter for us," says Schabetsberger. The mayor of Puppingen also agrees with the "mercy", but there will be a written contract to ensure that the polluter actually fulfills his obligation.