2nd win in 2nd game
Austria’s World Cup opponents remain strong at the Africa Cup
Second game, second victory: Algeria are still going according to plan at the 35th edition of the Africa Cup in Morocco. Austria's World Cup opponents beat Burkina Faso 1:0 in Rabat on Sunday. The only goal for the 1990 and 2019 African champions was scored by captain Riyad Mahrez, who converted a penalty in the 23rd minute. The 34-year-old was also the match-winner in the 3-0 win over Sudan with a brace.
A place in the knockout round is already guaranteed for the Algerians, who are on six points, as is victory in Group E. Tied on points with Burkina Faso and Sudan, who also have three points (1:0 against Equatorial Guinea), head coach Vladimir Petkovic's team would ultimately have the better head-to-head record. However, it is to be expected that the big favorites will also win their third game against bottom-placed Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday.
Burkina Faso come close to equalizing
Mahrez sent the goalkeeper the wrong way with a penalty kick. Rayan Ait Nouri had previously been fouled by Ismahila Ouedraogo. It was the ninth goal at Africa Cup level for the striker from Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia. Before the break, Algeria were lucky with a header from Pierre Kabore, after which it was goalkeeper Luca Zidane who saved his team from an equalizer with strong saves. After two unsuccessful attempts, the Algerians were able to get a taste of the African Cup round of 16. On the downside, full-back Jaouen Hadjam was ruled out with an injury early on.
At the 2026 World Cup in the USA, Mexico and Canada, Algeria will be the ÖFB team's last opponent in Group J on June 28 (04:00 CET) in Kansas City. Before that, Ralf Rangnick's team will face Jordan on June 17 (06:00) in San Francisco and defending champions Argentina on June 22 (19:00) in Dallas.
