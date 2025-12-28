Austria’s World Cup opponents remain strong at the Africa Cup

Burkina Faso come close to equalizing

Mahrez sent the goalkeeper the wrong way with a penalty kick. Rayan Ait Nouri had previously been fouled by Ismahila Ouedraogo. It was the ninth goal at Africa Cup level for the striker from Al-Ahli in Saudi Arabia. Before the break, Algeria were lucky with a header from Pierre Kabore, after which it was goalkeeper Luca Zidane who saved his team from an equalizer with strong saves. After two unsuccessful attempts, the Algerians were able to get a taste of the African Cup round of 16. On the downside, full-back Jaouen Hadjam was ruled out with an injury early on.