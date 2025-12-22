After mosque attack
Two more shooting scenes discovered in Hollabrunn
The shot fired at the Albanian mosque in Hollabrunn was not an isolated act: although no connection has been established at present, intensive investigations are underway to determine whether the projectiles now discovered in the office of the Green Party and on a parked car could be connected to the crime.
As reported, the mosque was shot at around midnight on Sunday night. However, it has now emerged that a car one and a half kilometers away was also shot at. The police have already recovered a bullet.
The Green Party premises were also targeted by a shooter
In addition, two shots were fired at the party headquarters of the Hollabrunn Green Party between Friday and Monday, according to police spokesman Johann Baumschlager. The "Krone" asked Green Party MP Georg Ecker: "Because the incident was only discovered later, we do not yet have any reliable information. We condemn such acts of political violence in the strongest possible terms. The ÖVP, which has recently used advertisements to create an inflammatory atmosphere, also bears increased political co-responsibility for such acts and is called upon to stand up again for peaceful coexistence," said the MP.
Religious motives are still the main focus
The State Office for State Security and Counter-Extremism is investigating the incidents in order to clarify possible religious or political motives. Forensic examination of the projectiles should clarify whether they came from the same weapon. The police in Hollabrunn are stepping up patrols.
Information urgently requested
Information can be sent to the Hollabrunn police station. Information can be received by calling 059 133/3410.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
