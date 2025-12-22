Two more shooting scenes discovered in Hollabrunn

The Green Party premises were also targeted by a shooter

In addition, two shots were fired at the party headquarters of the Hollabrunn Green Party between Friday and Monday, according to police spokesman Johann Baumschlager. The "Krone" asked Green Party MP Georg Ecker: "Because the incident was only discovered later, we do not yet have any reliable information. We condemn such acts of political violence in the strongest possible terms. The ÖVP, which has recently used advertisements to create an inflammatory atmosphere, also bears increased political co-responsibility for such acts and is called upon to stand up again for peaceful coexistence," said the MP.