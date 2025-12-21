Great painter Arnulf Rainer dies at the age of 96

Frequently exhibited and honored

From 1963, Rainer worked in various studios in Berlin, Munich, Cologne and finally Vienna, where his first retrospective was held at the Museum of the 20th Century in 1968. When he was to be awarded the City of Vienna Art Prize in 1974, he refused to take part in the presentation ceremony and the prize was revoked. In 1977 he took part in documenta 6, and a year later he represented Austria at the Venice Biennale. In 1978 he received the Grand Austrian State Prize and in the same year became a member of the Austrian Art Senate. It was only this April that Rainer was awarded the Grand Decoration of Honor in Gold for services to the Republic of Austria.