An old master passes away
Great painter Arnulf Rainer dies at the age of 96
The world-famous Austrian painter Arnulf Rainer is dead. He died on Thursday at home in Upper Austria shortly after his 96th birthday.
Rainer was one of the most important representatives of Austrian post-war art. His work is extensive and multi-layered. After starting out in surrealism and art informel, he achieved worldwide success primarily with his overpaintings.
Arnulf Rainer was born on December 8, 1929 in Baden near Vienna. A museum dedicated to him has been located there since 2009. After an initial interest in surrealism and art informel, Rainer turned to his characteristic overpaintings at the beginning of the 1950s. His own and other people's pictures, self-portraits and photos were painted under paint, charcoal pencil and ballpoint pen, and in 1961 he was even convicted in Wolfsburg for the public overpainting of a prize-winning picture. Rainer was controversial for years precisely because of his radical covering up of often religious symbols.
Frequently exhibited and honored
From 1963, Rainer worked in various studios in Berlin, Munich, Cologne and finally Vienna, where his first retrospective was held at the Museum of the 20th Century in 1968. When he was to be awarded the City of Vienna Art Prize in 1974, he refused to take part in the presentation ceremony and the prize was revoked. In 1977 he took part in documenta 6, and a year later he represented Austria at the Venice Biennale. In 1978 he received the Grand Austrian State Prize and in the same year became a member of the Austrian Art Senate. It was only this April that Rainer was awarded the Grand Decoration of Honor in Gold for services to the Republic of Austria.
In the international art rankings, Rainer was repeatedly listed in the top 100, and the world's museums also honored the painter's artistic work with numerous solo exhibitions and retrospectives - from the Centre Pompidou in Paris (1984) to the Guggenheim in New York (1989) and the Pinakothek der Moderne in Munich. The exhibition "Arnulf Rainer. abgrundtiefe. perspektiefe. Retrospective 1947-1997" at the Kunsthalle Krems (1997). In Vienna, major solo exhibitions have been shown at the Albertina (2014) and the Kunstforum (2000).
ORF 2 is showing the documentary "Der Übermaler Arnulf Rainer" to mark the artist's passing on Sunday night. The film by Claudia Teissig can be seen from 11.30 pm.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.