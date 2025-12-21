Mutant is spreading
Flu wave reaches its peak at Christmas
A month earlier than usual, the flu epidemic has - as reported - hit Austria with full force. And according to the forecast, it is likely to reach its peak right at Christmas. The situation is exacerbated by the new, mutated variant of the virus, which is spreading on a massive scale.
People are coughing, shivering, sweating and feverish - and in the worst-case scenario, Christmas will be canceled for many this year. The flu epidemic is currently rampant in Austria. Recently, there has been a massive increase in cases.
Many things are different this year
What is striking this year is that the wave has started much earlier in the country: whereas in previous years the peak of infections was reached in January, this year it is already at Christmas and the turn of the year.
Another striking feature: the influenza variant H1N1 is increasingly being displaced. "80 percent of cases are now caused by H3N2; the rest by H1N1," Judith Aberle, Professor of Virus Immunology at the Medical University of Vienna, told X. Although the new mutant is apparently not more dangerous per se or does not cause more severe illness, it could be more easily transmissible or more contagious.
An additional problem: the flu vaccine does not fit perfectly due to the mutation and is therefore less effective. "But initial data from the UK suggests that the vaccination nevertheless reduces severe cases of flu and hospital admissions," says Aberle. According to the virologist, there has also been an increase in hospital admissions due to influenza.
Influenza, Covid-19 or the common cold?
Is it the flu, a cold or corona? A sudden onset of symptoms is typical of an influenza infection compared to Covid-19 or a cold, where symptoms tend to develop gradually with increasing intensity. Possible symptoms include high fever, a severe feeling of exhaustion with muscle aches, headaches and coughing. In severe cases, there is a risk of developing pneumonia or a heart attack.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
