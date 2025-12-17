Second Benko trial: was the judge biased?

Conditional imprisonment, unconditional fine

The international media interest in the former glamorous couple was enormous, the new findings in the court proceedings were manageable: shortly before 5.30 p.m., Judge Heide Maria Paul pronounced her verdict: ultimately, the court only attributed two watches and four cufflinks to the financial juggler beyond doubt; however, no further watches or 120,000 euros in cash. This meant: René Benko was sentenced to 15 months plus an unconditional fine of 4320 euros; his wife Nathalie was acquitted. The verdicts are not legally binding. Both Benko's defense lawyers and the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA) have lodged an appeal.