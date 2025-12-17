Construction site justice
Second Benko trial: was the judge biased?
Before the trial against René and Nathalie Benko, the Innsbruck Regional Court investigated a possible bias that had been reported by the judge. The "Krone" knows the background.
On December 10, Innsbruck was the scene of a Benko trial for the second time. Once again, it was about the accusation of fraudulent crida, specifically: watches that were found in a newly acquired safe belonging to his wife in connection with the insolvency of sole trader René Benko.
Conditional imprisonment, unconditional fine
The international media interest in the former glamorous couple was enormous, the new findings in the court proceedings were manageable: shortly before 5.30 p.m., Judge Heide Maria Paul pronounced her verdict: ultimately, the court only attributed two watches and four cufflinks to the financial juggler beyond doubt; however, no further watches or 120,000 euros in cash. This meant: René Benko was sentenced to 15 months plus an unconditional fine of 4320 euros; his wife Nathalie was acquitted. The verdicts are not legally binding. Both Benko's defense lawyers and the Public Prosecutor's Office for Economic Affairs and Corruption (WKStA) have lodged an appeal.
What remained hidden from the public on this court day: the judge had apparently already reported a possible bias shortly after the allocation of the high-profile trial. According to research by "Krone" and "News", her sister teaches a child of the accused Benkos at a grammar school in Innsbruck.
"Circumstancewas examined"
When asked why the Innsbruck Regional Court did not see any bias, or even prima facie bias, in this case, the court spokeswoman said: "This reported circumstance was examined and, in accordance with the case law on section 43 paragraph 1 of the Code of Criminal Procedure, was not considered justified."
This states, among other things: A judge is biased if there are reasons to doubt his or her complete impartiality and non-partisanship.
Broadly worded provision
This is, of course, very broadly worded and not very clearly formulated. Ultimately, the competent court decides in each individual case. Experts from the European Court of Human Rights have repeatedly expressed their surprise at how the issue of bias or prima facie bias is dealt with in judicial practice in Austria. It is possible that the judiciary is not ready for Europe here.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.